Following their 2018 album, Love Is Dead, and a few 2019 singles, Chvrches were set to embark on a tour this year alongside Halsey. Then the coronavirus pandemic hit. But at least they were able to join the growing list of artists to visit The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, delivering a rendition of “Forever.”

With each member playing in their separate white studios, Chvrches delivered a quarantined performance as the screen was sectioned off to show Lauren Mayberry, Iain Cook, and Martin Doherty performing their part of the song. The performance arrives after Chvrches shared a “separate but together” video for the song from their individual home studios.

Upon releasing the video for “Forever,” Mayberry opened up about the recent added attention “Forever” has received after it was featured in the Spanish-language Netflix series Elite. “Mostly I write lyrics from a more personal perspective,” Mayberry said, “but for this one I always imagined it soundtracking a Breakfast Club library dance type moment so it’s strange and cool that the song is now getting a second life because of a TV sync.”

You can watch Chvrches’ performance of “Forever” in the video above, and revisit our review of Love Is Dead here.