At the start of 2022, Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters were pretty active: The band popped up on the Fraggle Rock Rock revival series, they released their Studio 666 movie, Grohl guested on The Late Late Show, and Grohl released an album as fictional Studio 666 band Dream Widow. Grohl and company understandably slowed down, though, after the March death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Since then, Grohl hasn’t made many public appearances. In June, he got up on stage for the first time since Hawkins’ passing, during Paul McCartney’s Glastonbury set. Now, he has popped up again, this time at a benefit concert.

As Variety reports, last night (August 16), Judd Apatow organized a benefit show for Victims First, which donates to families of victims of mass casualty events. This took place at Los Angeles’ Largo At The Coronet, which has a capacity of 280 people. Beck was the only announced performer of the night and during his set, Grohl took the stage to join Beck, Greg Kurstin, Tenacious D (Jack Black and Kyle Gass), and John C. Reilly on a rendition of Seals And Croft’s “Summer Breeze.” While the others carried the performance, Grohl emerged towards the end of the song to sing a guitar line.

Grohl only has a few other events officially on the books for the remainder of 2022: A pair of Hawkins tribute concerts in September and an appearance at Joe Walsh’s 2022 VetsAid charity concert in November.