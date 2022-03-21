Last month, Foo Fighters dropped a song called “March Of The Insane.” This wasn’t a typical Foo Fighters song, though, as it was a death metal tune credited to Dream Widow, a fictional band from Foo Fighters’ new movie Studio 666. It turns out there’s more where that song came from, as Dave Grohl plans to release a full Dream Widow EP: Variety reports the EP will be released digitally this Friday, March 25. A physical release is set to follow later this year.

He previously told Rolling Stone of the project, “[Dream Widow’s singer] went insane, murdered his entire band over creative differences and then kills himself in the house. It will be the lost album. It’ll be the album they were making before he f*cking killed the entire band.” He said at the time he intended to have the Dream Widow project out in time for the movie’s February 25 release.

Grohl also noted his upbringing as “a f*cking Eighties thrash-metal kid” inspired the Dream Widow songs and said, “I have my favorites. You’ll hear a lot of those influences in ‘Lacrimus dei Ebrius’ [a 13-minute metal epic performed in the film] because for that song, I put maybe four or five of these sections together in this big, long thing. Some of it sounds like [doom-metal pioneers] Trouble; some of it sounds like Corrosion Of Conformity; some of it has a Kyuss vibe.”

Grohl previously told Howard Stern of Dream Widow’s role in the movie, “I wind up finding this creepy basement, and I go into the basement, I find this tape by a band [Dream Widow] from 25 years ago that recorded there, and there’s this song that, if recorded and completed, the f*cking demon in the house is unleashed, and then, whatever, all hell breaks loose.”