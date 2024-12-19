Over the past few years, Violet Grohl, whose dad is Foo Fighters leader Dave Grohl, has been tip-toeing into the music world. She sang on the Foo Fighters album Medicine At Midnight, she performs live here and there, and now, it looks like she’s ready to officially launch her music career with an album.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that Violet has been working on her debut album, and one of her collaborators is producer Justin Raisen. She’s apparently “incredibly committed” to the process of making music and “to growing as an artist.” Violet reportedly has an album’s worth of material, although it’s not clear how or when she plans to release it.

A source tells the publication, “She’s a true torch singer. Her vocals are tremendous. She’s very talented.”

In a 2021 interview, Dave spoke about his daughter’s musicality, saying, “She was born with perfect pitch and a soulful voice and a musical memory that is photographic. She has all the tools she needs. She writes, I see her notebooks and the lyrics she’s written. Part of the thing about becoming a musician is the drive that gives you the desire to do it. In that sense, I may be her biggest handicap. Like, she’s got to be my f*cking daughter? So I try to stay away.”