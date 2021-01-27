On occasion over the past few years, Violet Grohl has popped up to perform and prove that her father, Dave Grohl, passed his exemplary music genes on to her. Now, in a sense, the 14-year-old is officially a professional musician: She sang some backing vocals on the upcoming Foo Fighters album Medicine At Midnight.

In a BBC interview, Grohl described renting and recording the album in a “funky old house down the street from where I live” in Encino, California. This led to Violet being featured on the album, as Grohl said:

“At around two or three o’clock, I would take a break and go pick her up from school. Sometimes she’d want to come back to the house and she’d sit on the couch and do her homework. One day, [producer] Greg Kurstin said, ‘Hey Violet, would you like to do a back-up vocal?’ And she got behind the microphone, she did a few takes, and on the chorus of ‘Making A Fire,’ that’s Violet’s high vocal in there. It seemed very natural [but] it didn’t seem official until my accountant called a few months ago and asked where she should deposit Violet’s check. And I said, ‘What are you talking about?’ She said, ‘Well, she sang on the album so she has to be paid for playing on the record.’ And I said, ‘You can take that money and give it to me, and I’ll put it in an account for Violet that she can open when she’s 18 years old!'”

Find the full interview here.