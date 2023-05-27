We are less than a week away from Foo Fighters highly-anticipated 11th studio album, But Here We Are. The album marks the first Foo Fighters album since the death of the band’s drummer, Taylor Hawkins, last year. During this new era of Foo Fighters, the band’s members are committed to carrying on his legacy.

During Foo Fighters’ set at Boston’s Calling last night (May 26), Taylor Hawkins’ son, Shane, stepped in and played the drums as the band performed their 1995 hit, “I’ll Stick Around.”

As always, @foofighters crushed it. They also brought out Shane Hawkins to perform “I’ll Stick Around” during their set at Boston Calling! pic.twitter.com/gCCVw1vn6z — Nathalie Sczublewski (@NathalieStacey) May 27, 2023

The set was a full-fledged family affair as lead vocalist Dave Grohl’s daughter, Violet, also performed a few songs with the band. Violet is featured on But Here We Are on a song called “Show Me How.”

Violet Grohl 💜💜💜 pic.twitter.com/IWVoWcDWib — dominga del mar (@domenica_j) May 27, 2023

Over the course of the summer, Foo Fighters fans can look forward to many more live performances from the band. Last week, it was revealed that drummer Josh Freese will be joining the band on the road as Foo Fighters’ new live drummer.

Foo Fighters kicked off their North American tour this past Wednesday at the Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook in Gilford, New Hampshire. The tour is expected to continue through October.

You can see clips of the Boston’s Calling performances above.

But Here We Are is out 6/2 via Roswell Records. Find more information here.