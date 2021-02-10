This morning, the 2021 nominees for the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame were revealed, and the list includes folks like Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, and Foo Fighters. Dave Grohl and company band guested on the Howard Stern Show this morning, and while there, they discussed the nomination, with Grohl making a pick for who he thinks should induct the band if they manage to get into the Hall.

Grohl said (as Consequence Of Sound notes):

“To be honest, this band started with this demo tape I did. I called it Foo Fighters because I didn’t want anyone to know it was me. […] Coming out of Nirvana, I didn’t want to say I had a solo project. One of the reasons I did that was because when I was young, someone gave me a record from someone named Klark Kent. It sounded a lot like The Police, because it was actually Stewart Copeland, the drummer of The Police. He made this record under the name ‘Klark Kent.’ That’s really the thing that inspired me to start the band and call it Foo Fighters. I think Stu would be a great guy to induct the band.”

Meanwhile, the band’s Pat Smear had his own pick: Grohl’s mother, Virginia Grohl. Elsewhere during the chat, Stern asked the group, “In all honesty, does that turn you guys on, or does it really not matter? Is it bullsh*t?” Nate Mendel responded, “It’s the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, it’s not bullsh*t at all. It’s an honor. It sounds like the political answer, but it’s true.”

While the band hasn’t been inducted yet, they certainly have a strong resume, as they’ve maintained a high level of success over the course of two decades and change. They’ve been nominated for 27 Grammy Awards and have won 11 of them. Additionally, every album since 2002’s One By One has achieved a Billboard 200 chart peak of at least No. 3, with two of those, Wasting Light and Concrete And Gold, topping the chart.