Foo Fighters have maintained a relatively low profile since the death of Taylor Hawkins (save for the pair of Hawkins tribute concerts earlier this year), but Dave Grohl has sprinkled in appearances here and there. He joined Paul McCartney at Glastonbury, popped up at Judd Apatow’s benefit concert in August, and performed at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony a week ago. Now, Grohl has once again taken the stage: As was announced in August, Grohl was part of the lineup for Joe Walsh’s 2022 VetsAid charity concert, which went down on November 13 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Grohl didn’t perform his own set, but instead featured during a number of other performances. The Breeders had a set and Grohl helped them close it out by joining for a cover of Pixies’ “Gigantic.” Walsh’s band James Gang also wrapped up their set with “Funk #49” accompanied by Grohl. To close out the entire event, Walsh played four songs and Grohl joined in on the last two: “Life’s Been Good” and “Rocky Mountain Way.”

The event had a strong lineup aside from the aforementioned artists, as it also featured The Black Keys and Nine Inch Nails.

Check out Grohl’s performances below.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.