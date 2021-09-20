Getty Image
Dave Grohl Is Going On A Brief Book Tour In Support Of ‘The Storyteller’

On October 5, Dave Grohl is releasing a new book, The Storyteller: Tales Of Life And Music. To celebrate the memoir, Grohl will be doing something with which he is intimately familiar: touring. Instead of a Foo Fighters concert tour, though, he’s heading out on a brief book tour.

It’s a brief jaunt, as he’s making appearances in London, New York, and Washington DC, as well as to Los Angeles stops, over the course of a couple weeks in late September and October.

Grohl previously said of the book, “The joy that I have felt from chronicling these tales is not unlike listening back to a song that I’ve recorded and can’t wait to share with the world, or reading a primitive journal entry from a stained notebook, or even hearing my voice bounce between the Kiss posters on my wall as a child. This certainly doesn’t mean that I’m quitting my day job, but it does give me a place to shed a little light on what it’s like to be a kid from Springfield, Virginia, walking through life while living out the crazy dreams I had as young musician. […] I look forward to focusing the lens through which I see these memories a little sharper for you with much excitement.”

Check out the full list of dates below.

09/27 — London, UK @ Savoy Theatre
10/05 — New York, NY @ The Town Hall
10/07 — Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
10/12 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Ford
10/13 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Ford

