On October 5, Dave Grohl is releasing a new book, The Storyteller: Tales Of Life And Music. To celebrate the memoir, Grohl will be doing something with which he is intimately familiar: touring. Instead of a Foo Fighters concert tour, though, he’s heading out on a brief book tour.

It’s a brief jaunt, as he’s making appearances in London, New York, and Washington DC, as well as to Los Angeles stops, over the course of a couple weeks in late September and October.

Join Dave Grohl for an extremely limited run of intimate evenings that’ll see (and hear) him bring his eagerly anticipated first ever book to life. Tickets are on sale TODAY at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm GMT. Tickets & info: https://t.co/psw0zPjOZE#thestoryteller pic.twitter.com/5HMeNPRlcN — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) September 20, 2021

Grohl previously said of the book, “The joy that I have felt from chronicling these tales is not unlike listening back to a song that I’ve recorded and can’t wait to share with the world, or reading a primitive journal entry from a stained notebook, or even hearing my voice bounce between the Kiss posters on my wall as a child. This certainly doesn’t mean that I’m quitting my day job, but it does give me a place to shed a little light on what it’s like to be a kid from Springfield, Virginia, walking through life while living out the crazy dreams I had as young musician. […] I look forward to focusing the lens through which I see these memories a little sharper for you with much excitement.”

Check out the full list of dates below.

09/27 — London, UK @ Savoy Theatre

10/05 — New York, NY @ The Town Hall

10/07 — Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

10/12 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Ford

10/13 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Ford