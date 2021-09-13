Who says rock is dead? Foo Fighters were honored at this year’s pop-heavy MTV VMAs with MTV’s Global Icon Award, celebrating with a mighty performance of some of their career-defining hit. The certified iconic band played “Learn To Fly,” “‘Shame Shame,” and “Everlong” after being introduced by superfan Billie Eilish, receiving an exuberant round of applause from the audience despite many of those songs predating many of the audiences’ members. Eilish was the perfect choice to introduce the band as well, especially after they complimented the young singer in 2019, calling her the living proof that “rock and roll is not dead.”

Of course, it became pretty clear that they’ve crossed generations when frontman Dave Grohl found himself challenged by then-10-year-old prodigy Nandi Bushell to a drum battle — one in which he eventually conceded defeat. Bushell recently joined Foo Fighters onstage to perform “Everlong,” proving that the band has retained plenty of pop appeal, even decades later. The group also replaced the legendary Stevie Nicks at the upcoming Shaky Knees Festival in October, which will follow their appearance at New Orleans Jazz Fest earlier that same month.

Meanwhile, the VMAs highlighted up-and-coming generations of musicians with both thrilling performances and the VMA winners, who you can check out here.