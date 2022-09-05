There was a highly anticipated event this past weekend: the London Taylor Hawkins tribute concert. It was a massive, six-hour, 50-song show, which all started with Dave Grohl giving a touching speech about his late Foo Fighters bandmate.

Grohl said (as Loudwire reports):

“Ladies and gentlemen, tonight, we’ve gathered here to celebrate the life, the music, and the love of our dear friend, our bandmate, our brother: Taylor Hawkins. For those of you who knew hm personally, you know that no one else could make you smile or laugh or dance or sing like he could. And for those of you that admired him from afar, I’m sure you’ve all felt the same thing. So tonight, we’ve gathered with family and his closest friends, his musical heroes, and greatest inspirations to bring you a gigantic f*cking night for a gigantic f*cking person. So sing and dance and laugh and cry and f*cking scream and make some f*cking noise so he can hear us right now. ‘Cause you know what? It’s going to be a long f*cking night, right? Are you ready? Are you ready? Are you f*cking ready?”

Later in the show, Grohl broke down in the middle of singing “Times Like These.”

Check out a clip of the speech below.