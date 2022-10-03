David Byrne was very moved by Rosalía‘s Motomami Tour stop in New York City that he created a playlist featuring his favorite Latin songs. In the playlist that was released today (October 3) by the alternative rocker, there’s music by Rosalía, Bad Bunny, and J Balvin.

In a blog post on his website, Byrne revealed that his playlist this month was dedicated to Latin music. He felt inspired to create the playlist after watching Rosalía’s concert at Radio City Music Hall last month. Byrne had nothing but praise for the Spanish pop star’s performance.

“[Rosalía’s] show had very innovative staging consisting of 8 dancers and a video cameraperson on stage,” Byrne wrote. “They mostly perform on a giant seamless which acts as a stage for the video screens. Making the video become part of the show. She seemed to be wearing no makeup- other than a little lipstick. Possibly because with all the sweating it might have become a mess? Her presence was very sincere and heartfelt – unusual for a pop show like this.”

Byrne’s Latin Pop Explosion playlist captures many of Latin music’s top moments over the years. Rosalía is included on the playlist three times with “Despechá,” “La Fama” featuring The Weeknd, and “El Pañuelo,” her collaboration with Romeo Santos. Another current hit-maker Byrne included Bad Bunny with “Tití Me Preguntó” and “Ojitos Lindos” featuring Bomba Estéreo. Colombian singer Manuel Turizo was also included for his global 10 hit “La Bachata.” J Balvin’s “Mi Gente” made the cut as well.

Byrne’s playlist covers the breakthrough of reggaeton in the 2000s with Daddy Yankee’s “Gasolina.” He also included another Puerto Rican pioneer of the genre, Don Omar, and his hits “Salió El Sol” and “Danza Kuduro” featuring Lucenzo. The Queen Of Salsa music Celia Cruz was included as well with her enduring classic “La Negra Tiene Tumbao.” Among the rising acts Byrne included were Dominican dembow star El Alfa and his song “La Mamá de la Mamá” and Jessie Reyez‘s “Adiós Amor.”

Byrne is no stranger to the Latin music scene. He was one of the last people to collaborate with the Queen of Tejano music, Selena, before her murder in March 1995. They recorded the Latin fusion track “God’s Child (Baila Conmigo),” which was included on her posthumous album Dreaming Of You. Byrne is currently promoting his live show Theater Of The Mind.

Check out the full playlist on his website here.