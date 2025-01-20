It has long been a point of pride for Elon Musk that he’s exceptional at video games, to the point that in some games, he’s one of the world’s best players. He recently claimed that one of the highest-ranking characters in the game Path Of Exile 2 is his. However, after seeing the billionaire seemingly struggle with simple aspects of the game during a livestream, some people have doubts about how good Musk actually is, and if the exemplary character really belongs to him.

Well, Grimes recently put aside tensions between her and Musk, the father of her three children, to defend his gaming abilities.

Over the weekend, Grimes tweeted, “Just for my personal pride, I would like to state that the father of my children was the first american druid in diablo to clear abattoir of zir and ended that season as best in the USA. He was also ranking in Polytopia, and beat [game producer Felix af Ekenstam] himself at the game. I did observe these things with my own eyes. There are other witnesses who can verify this. That is all.”

Musk came through in the replies with gratitude for Grimes, writing simply, “Thanks.”

However, another user responded, “I respect Elon’s past gaming record but there are reasonable suspicions that he had help with Path of Exile 2. There’s no shame in that because its insanely hard and hes very busy, but he should be honest. My lightning arrow ranger is 100% all mine.” Grimes replied, “I agree.”