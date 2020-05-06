As the quarantine continues, late-night talk shows have had to get creative with musical guests. Many artists have either opted to make a virtual solo appearance, like Demi Lovato’s Tonight Show performance, or conference in together on video, like Haim recently did on The Late Show. Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig went with the former in the most recent edition of The Tonight Show. From his home studio, the singer performed a stripped-down version of songs from the band’s latest record.

Sitting in front of his piano, Koenig stitched together snippets of three songs from Father Of The Bride. Opening with a gentle melody from “Flower Moon,” Koenig smoothly transitioned to “Stranger” with a fast-paced riff, and then concluded with a short rendition of “Big Blue.”

The last we heard from Vampire Weekend came before the quarantine. Back in February, the band released a group of three B-sides from Father Of The Bride, including one with Jude Law reciting a centuries-old poem. The bonus tracks were included in their original release in Japan, but the group only recently made the songs available on streaming services.

Watch Koenig perform a mix of tracks from Vampire Weekend’s most recent record above.

