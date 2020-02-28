Nearly a year ago, Vampire Weekend released their latest album, Father Of The Bride, in Japan. That edition of the album came with a trio of version-exclusive bonus tracks: “Houston, Dubai,” “I Don’t Think Much About Her No More,” and “Lord Ullin’s Daughter.” Now, for the first time, Vampire Weekend have made all three songs available digitally worldwide.

“Houston Dubai” is a brief, breezy, acoustic guitar-led tune that would have fit right in on Father Of The Bride. Meanwhile, “I Don’t Think Much About Her No More” is a tender and understated ballad, a cover of a 1968 song by Mickey Newbury.

Then there’s “Lord Ullin’s Daughter,” the most unusual track of the bunch. Ezra Koenig previously said the song is “a radical reconfiguration” of Father Of The Bride‘s “Big Blue,” and it is certainly different. On the song, Jude Law reads the centuries-old poem after which the song is named, by Scottish poet Thomas Campbell.

Koenig previously spoke about working with Law on his animated Netflix series Neo Yokio, saying, “I had met Jude before — he’d been to a Vampire Weekend show, and I had went out to a bar with him and some other people. […] Obviously, he is a movie star but he’s also a pretty idiosyncratic, interesting guy.”

Listen to “Houston, Dubai,” “I Don’t Think Much About Her No More,” and “Lord Ullin’s Daughter” below.

Father Of The Bride is out now via Columbia. Get it here.