Getty Image

Vampire Weekend‘s highly anticipated fourth album, Father Of The Bride, was finally released on May 3. The record got laudatory reviews, including from our own Steven Hyden, and the band’s return has sparked a passionate response from fans. VW played a 56-song set in New York, killed a couple late night performances, and are selling out their summer tour dates.

Father Of The Bride has also broken some major records. The record debuted at no. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, moving 138,000 album equivalent units in its first week of sales. According to Billboard, it’s the biggest sales week for any rock record in 2019 so far, and the highest single-week sales of Vampire Weekend’s career so far.

The album’s impressive vinyl sales are also worth noting. Nearly 20,000 units of the album’s first week of sales were vinyl, making it no. 1 on that chart by a long shot, and the top-selling vinyl release of the year.

FOTB also earned some huge streaming numbers — Billboard reports that 20.29 million on-demand streams in the first week of release. It’s the biggest debut streaming week for a rock album in 2019, and the third-biggest streaming week for any rock album this year.

4 albums in stores now — Ezra Koenig (@arzE) May 3, 2019

Vampire Weekend have four albums in stores now, but you can get their newest one Father Of The Bride here.