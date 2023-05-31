At the beginning of this year, Fall Out Boy guitarist Joe Trohman announced he was temporarily departing from the band. “Without divulging all the details, I must disclose that my mental health has rapidly deteriorated over the past several years,” he wrote. “So, to avoid fading away and never returning, I will be taking a break from work which regrettably includes stepping away from Fall Out Boy for a spell.”

The band has since released their new album So Much (For) Stardust (which had an unexpected feature from Ethan Hawke). Now Trohman is rejoining the group, according to his enthusiastic new Instagram post, which means he’s ready to hit the road on the massive Fall Out Boy tour with Bring Me The Horizon, Alkaline Trio, New Found Glory, and more.

“Hey everyone,” he wrote in the caption, “I’m officially back! I want to thank everyone for the love and support while I took some time away to focus on my brain and get healthy for my family, my friends and myself. I also want to thank Ben Young for stepping up and filling in on the shows I missed – He is a true gentleman and a scholar. I’m stoked to be back in action and I can’t wait to see everyone on tour this summer!”