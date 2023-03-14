Fall Out Boy is gearing up for their first new album in years, with So Much (For) Stardust dropping in just ten more days. Despite band member Joe Trohman announcing he would be stepping away from the band temporarily, they still have a lot of stuff in store for fans.
Here is everything to know about the new record.
Release date
Fall Out Boy’s new album drops on 03/24 via Fueled By Ramen/DCD2. You can pre-save it here.
Tracklist
1. “Love From The Other Side”
2. “Heartbreak Feels So Good”
3. “Hold Me Like A Grudge”
4. “Fake Out”
5. “Heaven, Iowa”
6. “So Good Right Now”
7. “The Pink Shell” (feat. Ethan Hawke)
8. “I Am My Own Muse”
9. “Flu Game”
10. “Baby Annihilation”
11. “The Kintsugi Kid (Ten Years)”
12. “What A Time To Be Alive”
13. “So Much (For) Stardust”
Features
Currently, there is only one feature on So Much (For) Stardust, as actor Ethan Hawke will apparently appear on “The Pink Shell.”
Singles
Fall Out Boy has prefaced their forthcoming album with two singles so far: “Love From The Other Side” and “Heartbreak Feels So Good.”
Tour
The band is set to head out on tour starting this summer. To celebrate their new album, Fall Out Boy is bringing Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, Alkaline Trio, New Found Glory, Four Year Strong, The Academy Is…, Games We Play, Daisy Grenade, and Carr as opening acts for selected dates. A complete list of the North American shows is available here.
