Fall Out Boy is gearing up for their first new album in years, with So Much (For) Stardust dropping in just ten more days. Despite band member Joe Trohman announcing he would be stepping away from the band temporarily, they still have a lot of stuff in store for fans. Here is everything to know about the new record.

Release date Fall Out Boy’s new album drops on 03/24 via Fueled By Ramen/DCD2. You can pre-save it here. Tracklist 1. “Love From The Other Side”

2. “Heartbreak Feels So Good”

3. “Hold Me Like A Grudge”

4. “Fake Out”

5. “Heaven, Iowa”

6. “So Good Right Now”

7. “The Pink Shell” (feat. Ethan Hawke)

8. “I Am My Own Muse”

9. “Flu Game”

10. “Baby Annihilation”

11. “The Kintsugi Kid (Ten Years)”

12. “What A Time To Be Alive”

13. “So Much (For) Stardust”

Features Currently, there is only one feature on So Much (For) Stardust, as actor Ethan Hawke will apparently appear on “The Pink Shell.” Singles Fall Out Boy has prefaced their forthcoming album with two singles so far: “Love From The Other Side” and “Heartbreak Feels So Good.”