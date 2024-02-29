Who Is Opening For Kacey Musgraves’ Deeper Well World Tour In 2024?

Father John Misty: Father John Misty is the stage name of Josh Tillman. Father John Misty’s 2017 album, Pure Comedy, was nominated for Best Alternative Music Album and won Best Recording Package at the 2018 Grammys. His last solo LP was Chloë And The Next 20th Century, arriving in April 2022 as a favorite of Uproxx’s Steven Hyden. More recently, Father John Misty was the featured artist on “Let The Light In,” a track on Lana Del Rey’s 2023 album Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.

Lord Huron: Lord Huron is fronted by Ben Schneider, whose Michigan upbringing inspired the moniker. The Los Angeles-based band last released Long Lost in May 2021.

Madi Diaz: Last November, Diaz and Musgraves collaborated on “Don’t Do Me Good” from Diaz’s Weird Faith album. Diaz opened on back-to-back Toronto dates toward the beginning of Harry Styles’ Love On Tour, and the Nashville-based singer-songwriter is currently staging her headlining The Weird Faith Tour.

Nickel Creek: Folk bluegrass trio Nickel Creek is comprised of Chris Thile, Sara Watkins, and Sean Watkins. The California-based band debuted with Little Cowpoke in 1993, but by most standards, their true introduction was their 2000 self-titled album, which charted for 38 weeks on the Billboard 200. Nickel Creek has since had four other albums chart on the Billboard 200, with 2014’s A Dotted Line peaking the highest at No. 7. Nickel Creek, one-time Grammy winners and nine-time nominees, most recently released Celebrants last March. Celebrants was nominated for Best Folk Album at the 2024 Grammys.

What Are The Dates For Kacey Musgraves’ Deeper Well World Tour?

See below.

04/28 — Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre +

05/01 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso +

05/03 — Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique +

05/05 — Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria +

05/06 — Hamburg, DE @ DOCKS +

05/09 — Glasgow, UK @ 02 Academy Glasgow +

05/11 — Manchester, UK @ 02 Apollo Manchester +

05/13 — Wolverhampton, UK @ The Civic at The Halls +

05/14 — London, UK @ Roundhouse +

09/04 — State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center *

09/06 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden *

09/07 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden *

09/09 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center *

09/11 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena *

09/12 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena *

09/15 — Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre *

09/19 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *

09/20 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *

09/23 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center *

09/24 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *

09/27 — Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena *

09/28 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena *

10/01 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego *

10/03 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum *

10/04 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum *

11/06 — Laval, QC @ Place Bell #

11/07 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena #

11/09 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena #

11/10 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena #

11/12 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center #

11/13 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center #

11/15 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center #

11/16 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center #

11/21 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center #

11/22 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center #

11/23 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center #

11/26 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center #

11/27 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center #

11/29 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena #

11/30 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood #

12/02 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center #

12/05 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center #

12/06 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena #

12/07 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena #

+ with Madi Diaz

* with Father John Misty and Nickel Creek

# with Lord Huron and Nickel Creek

Deeper Well is out 3/15 via Interscope/MCA Nashville. Find more information here.