Father John Misty Is Bringing His 2023 Tour To The US This Spring

Father John Misty’s Chloë And The Next 20th Century was a highlight of 2022. Josh Tillman brought some of the sprawling songs to late-night television for vibrant performances, and he shared a cover of Stevie Wonder’s “I Believe (When I Fall In Love It Will Be Forever)” in September.

The musician announced today that he’ll be bringing his tour to the US. After announcing dates in Europe last year, he’ll start in Charlotte, NC in April and end in Atlanta, GA in May. He’ll be bringing along Omar Velasco, Loren Kramar, and Butch Bastard on select dates.

Check out the full dates below.

02/25 — Oslo, Norway @ Sentrum Scene

02/26 — Oslo, Norway @ Sentrum Scene

02/27 — Gothenburg, Sweden @ Pustervik

02/28 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Cirkus

03/02 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ KB Hallen

03/03 — Berlin, Germany @ Columbiahalle

03/04 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg

03/06 — Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique

03/07 — Paris, France @ Salle Pleyel

03/09 — London, England @ O2 Academy Brixton

03/10 — Brighton, England @ Brighton Dome

03/11 — Portsmouth, England @ Guildhall

03/12 — Leeds, England @ University of Leeds Refectory

03/13 — Gateshead, England @ Sage Gateshead

03/15 — Glasgow, Scotland @ Barrowlands

03/16 — Glasgow, Scotland @ Barrowlands

03/17 — Manchester, England @ O2 Apollo Manchester

04/14 — Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre *

04/15-16 — North Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival

04/16 — Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre *

04/17 — Roanoke, VA @ Jefferson Center *

04/19 — Ithaca, NY @ State Theater of Ithaca *

04/20 — Providence, RI @ Strand Ballroom & Theatre *

04/21 — Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre ^

04/22 — Portland, ME @ State Theatre ^

04/23 — Northampton, MA @ The Academy of Music ^

04/25 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony ^

04/26 — Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa ^

04/27 — Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg University at the Forum ^

04/28 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre ^

04/29 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre #

05/01 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theater #

05/02 — Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe #

05/03 — Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s #

05/04 — Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom #

05/05 — Birmingham, AL @ Lyric Fine Arts Theatre #

05/07 — Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

* with Omar Velasco

^ with Loren Kramar

# with Butch Bastard

Find ticket information here.