Younger artists like Olivia Rodrigo and Bad Bunny dominated Spotify’s streaming numbers this year, but there are still many listeners on the platform who have a taste for some more nostalgia-inducing artists. For their Spotify Wrapped series, the streaming giant shared a list of the most-played throwback songs and albums from at least 20 years ago. It shows that those who use Spotify still love music from artists like Fleetwood Mac, Nirvana, and The Beatles.

Presumably thanks to their viral TikTok moment in 2020, Fleetwood Mac have both the top-streamed throwback song and album of 2021. Their song “Dreams” is at No. 1 on Spotify’s roundup, as well as their 1977 album Rumours. Behind Fleetwood Mac’s album is Nirvana’s Nevermind, which also had a moment this year thanks to the baby on the cover (who’s now 30 years old) suing the band. At No. 3 on Spotify’s throwback albums list is Hybrid Theory by Linkin Park. Guns ‘N Roses’ Appetite For Destruction came in at No. 4 and, finally, The Beatles’ self-titled album is No. 5 on the most-streamed list.

Fleetwood Mac may have been in the news recently thanks to TikTok and rumors about a reunion tour, but one band who appeared on the list is still more than active. Coldplay‘s “Yellow” was featured on the top-streamed throwback songs at No. 3 on the list right behind Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody.” Behind Coldplay is Nirvana’s hit song “Smells Like Teen Spirit” and No. 5 on most-streamed throwback songs list is The Police’s “Every Breath You Take.”

