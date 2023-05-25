The new Foo Fighters album But Here We Are finally arrives next week. The lead single “Rescued” was a compelling preview, which many fans compared to group’s 2005 album In Your Honor. Now they’re getting another taste with one more new song.

“Show Me How” is the newest track. It’s a totally unexpected foray into shoegaze and dream-pop territory, and it features Dave Grohl’s daughter Violet, whose glimmering vocals make for a stunning harmony with her father’s. The guitars are mesmeric and hazy, sounding in the realm of Slowdive or Ride.

But Here We Are is the band’s first record since the tragic passing of drummer Taylor Hawkins last year. A press release for the LP reads, “A brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything Foo Fighters endured over the last year, But Here We Are is a testament to the healing powers of music, friendship and family,” which suggests that the content likely reckons with grief over Hawkins.

The new drummer for Foo Fighters is Josh Freese, who has performed with Devo, The Vandals, Guns N’ Roses, A Perfect Circle, Puddle Of Mudd, Nine Inch Nails, Weezer, Sublime With Rome, Paramore, and Sting, among others.

But Here We Are is out 6/2 via Roswell Records/RCA Records. Find more information here.

