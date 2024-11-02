Dave Grohl’s marriage to Jordyn Blum could be on the rocks. But according to recent reports, the “Show Me How” musician is working to mend their union.

Back in September, Grohl revealed that he fathered a daughter outside of his marriage to Blum. In a note share online, Grohl expressed his intention to serve both as a great father to the girl and rebuild his marriage.

“I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness,” he wrote. “We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together.”

Now, according to People, Grohl’s plans are panning out. In the outlet’s latest report, Grohl has called off his divorce attorney.

An insider claims, Grohl is “no longer working with a divorce attorney.” The same source said he wants to “work things out with his wife.”

Another source said Grohl “loves his family” and has been diligently working to “prioritize” them during this time. “He knows he messed up,” said the insider. “It’s one of those situations where you don’t realize what you have until you’re about to lose it. He doesn’t want to lose his family.”

Grohl and Blum wed in 2003. The couple share three daughters (18-year-old Violet, 15-year-old Harper, and 10-year-old Ophelia).