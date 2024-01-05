Green Day is still kickin’, and in not too long from now, they’ll be releasing Saviors, their 14th album. That’s set to drop on January 19, and ahead of then, they’ve shared what appears to be their final pre-album single, “One Eyed Bastard.”

The track is an in-your-face, adrenaline-fueled punk rocker, on which Billie Joe Armstrong aims to get back at those who wronged him, singing, “Vendetta is a friend of mine / Revenge is sweeter than wine / I never asked to hear your g*ddamn feelings / Get on your knees when you’re kissing my ring.”

What can we say? We're *full* of surprises. Got ONE more song for ya before Saviors drops in two weeks!! 🤯🤯 "One Eyed Bastard" is out everywhere nowwww https://t.co/HmQtYLqsb9 But wait, of course there's more (there's always more) 😉 a very limited amount of signed CD's + the… pic.twitter.com/H6sgVQ8YL1 — Green Day (@GreenDay) January 5, 2024

When the band announced Saviors in 2023, they explained, “What is Saviors about, you ask? Power pop, punk, rock, indie triumph. disease, war, inequality, influencers, yoga retreats, alt right, dating apps, masks, MENTAL HEALTH, climate change, oligarchs, social media division, free weed, fentanyl, fragility.”

The new song is the band’s first since their New Year’s Eve performance, which proved to be attention-grabbing thanks to Armstrong altering a lyric of “American Idiot” to sing, “I’m not a part of the MAGA agenda.” Some conservatives didn’t particularly care for that, and the performance was talked about for several days after, with Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello even weighing in.

Listen to “One Eyed Bastard” above.

Saviors is out 1/19/2024 via Reprise Records. Find more information here.