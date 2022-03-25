Grimes revealed recently she and Elon Musk had a second child together, a daughter named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk. They used a surrogate this time around, unlike when Grimes gave birth to her and Musk’s first baby, X AE A-XII. Grimes has suggested that pregnancy didn’t go too well for her health-wise and now she says it was “incredibly traumatic.”

Amazing convo with with sci fi legend @Nnedi 🪐🧚🏻‍♀️ we discuss futurism, spiritual tech etc—- thank u @AtmosMag https://t.co/5zwW3ckZ8p — 𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 (⌛️,⏳) ᚷᚱᛁᛗᛖᛋ (@Grimezsz) March 25, 2022

In a new interview with Atmos, Grimes said:

“So I recently had a baby and it was incredibly traumatic for me. And the whole time, I was like, ‘I f*cking hate this and this is so f*cked up and there’s not enough information.’ Having a child is one of the few things in the modern era that is just inherently a pretty savage experience. It’s hardcore, you cannot escape the nature of it. It’s just happening. And it actually really re-centered me in the end. I was like, ‘You know what? I’m really glad I did that. I feel really reconnected with nature in an interesting way.’ And it also made me grateful for modernity. We’ve eradicated pain from most parts of existence at this point, and that’s really amazing. I feel like we don’t realize how lucky we are.”

Grimes touched on pregnancy challenges in a recent Vanity Fair interview, noting she couldn’t walk during the last month of her pregnancy, saying, “He was pressing on my nerves, so I kept collapsing. I took a few steps and collapsed. It was kind of scary, because you don’t want to fall a lot when you’re eight months pregnant. So I would just crawl to the bathroom and crawl back or whatever.” She also said of a moment she thought she was dying, “Like, I hemorrhaged. It was scary.”

Elsewhere in the Atmos interview, she discussed Musk (while avoiding using his name), saying that being involved with him has given her the opportunity to be close to history:

“I’m a huge student of history. I’m just obsessed. My dream in life would be to be able to observe or be around events that matter. Again, I don’t want to invoke the names of certain people because I can very easily get sucked into just being a satellite in the story of certain unnamed people. But whether I like it or not, I’ve had this unavoidable association with certain people, and recently I started being like, ‘Why am I thinking about this so negatively?’ At first it really hurt me because it undermined all the things I’d accomplished and turned me into arm candy. And then I started being like, ‘I have a front row seat to the most historic thing that has ever occurred. The Earth was formed, blue and green algae turned into tiny little creatures, and then creatures went onto the land, and then mammals were formed, and then humans were formed, and then civilization happened — colonization of the stars is on the level of the top five craziest things that have happened in our whole universe. And I’m sitting here watching it with the best seat in the house. Why am I denying this out of some perverted sense of feminism?’ So it’s a weird time because everyone keeps telling me, if you refer to it, you’re losing yourself.”

