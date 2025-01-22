Grimes boldly professed that she ended things with her infamous ex-partner Elon Musk. While the “I Wanna Be Software” musician “bounced” from their longtime romance, she can’t get but insert herself into online discussions about him. Still, there is one matter she wants no part of.

Yesterday (January 20), during the second inauguration of President Donald Trump, Musk took the stage and gave “an awkward gesture” that many have likened to the Nazi salute. Now, Grimes fans are calling for the entertainer to be “cancelled.”

In a statement shared to X (formerly Twitter), Grimes slammed the potential boycott as “absurd” while urging supporters to separate her from Musk. Read Grimes’ full statement below.

While I deeply respect your concern-it is unhealthy that people are this upset when I have not even been online yet today and am only just learning about this controversy now. I don’t know what happened, and I will not make a rash statement – I am not a citizen of this country. I need to go to bed now, I will research the state of affairs tomorrow but until I do, I’m not going to say something that will create an international scandal. It’s absurd that someone can be this cancelled for something their ex did before they even heard it happened. I am not him. I will not make a statement every time he does something. I can only send love back into a world that is hurting. I know your concern comes from a good place. I respect you. I do not ask for sympathy. In a world overstimulated by scandal, I feel a moral imperative to only add to the mess when something positive can be done. Otherwise, I’m just adding to the desensitization. To be clear I could go talk sh*t and be on a bunch of magazine covers and be a feminist hero and get clout-but it would serve no purpose. I choose my children’s wellbeing. I promise you it doesn’t feel good to be hated all the time for things I don’t even know about, cannot predict and cannot control. But I also chose this path, I accept it. I make the best of it, and I simply wish happiness and health to all. Godspeed.

Considering Grimes previously labeled a “Nazi” by users online, many expressed that they are no longer willing to extend grace.