Grimes is the kind of artist who is always urging her listeners and fans to dig deeper and questions about everything around them, but today she’s taken a stance that’s surprising even for her. On the cusp of releasing her new long-awaited album, Miss Anthropocene, and in between maybe announcing that she’s pregnant (?) — although War Nymph is unrelated, to be clear — recently the singer launched a series of billboards and tweets that proclaim: Global Warming is good.
Obviously fans spotting the outdoor advertisements have been skeptical:
— Bráulio Amado (@BraulioAmado) February 20, 2020
Not grimes putting up street art on my corner that says Global Warming Is Good pic.twitter.com/5KJuvQdBNh
— shqueen (@shqne) February 15, 2020
This comes on the heels of Grimes posting the sentiment on her own Twitter feed, as part of a longer, uh, proclamation on her Twitter:
— ༺GRIMES༻ 🤍 (@Grimezsz) February 10, 2020
Full text copied below:
1/
I,
Poet of destruction,
hereby declare that Global Warming is good.
So, you humans have carved your existence into the earth,
lest you be forgotten.
Why lament?
2/
Be who you are, embrace your demise,
For you are the architect of it.
How smart you are, to eradicate a species as resilient as your own.
Why deny your power?
3/
It’s the greatest show in the universe.
Celebrate with me, the most momentous of deaths.
Now is the time to burn twice as bright and half as long
4/
Sincerely,
Miss Anthropocene 🕯
No word yet on what her maybe boyfriend/maybe baby daddy Elon Musk thinks about this plot twist. But I will say, Global Warming Is Good has big Kanye West In A MAGA Hat energy. Wasn’t 2020 supposed to be the year things got better?