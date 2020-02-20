Grimes is the kind of artist who is always urging her listeners and fans to dig deeper and questions about everything around them, but today she’s taken a stance that’s surprising even for her. On the cusp of releasing her new long-awaited album, Miss Anthropocene, and in between maybe announcing that she’s pregnant (?) — although War Nymph is unrelated, to be clear — recently the singer launched a series of billboards and tweets that proclaim: Global Warming is good.

Obviously fans spotting the outdoor advertisements have been skeptical:

Not grimes putting up street art on my corner that says Global Warming Is Good pic.twitter.com/5KJuvQdBNh — shqueen (@shqne) February 15, 2020

This comes on the heels of Grimes posting the sentiment on her own Twitter feed, as part of a longer, uh, proclamation on her Twitter:

Full text copied below:

1/

I,

Poet of destruction,

hereby declare that Global Warming is good. So, you humans have carved your existence into the earth,

lest you be forgotten.

Why lament? 2/ Be who you are, embrace your demise,

For you are the architect of it. How smart you are, to eradicate a species as resilient as your own.

Why deny your power? 3/ It’s the greatest show in the universe.

Celebrate with me, the most momentous of deaths. Now is the time to burn twice as bright and half as long 4/ Sincerely,

Miss Anthropocene 🕯

No word yet on what her maybe boyfriend/maybe baby daddy Elon Musk thinks about this plot twist. But I will say, Global Warming Is Good has big Kanye West In A MAGA Hat energy. Wasn’t 2020 supposed to be the year things got better?