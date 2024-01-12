TikTok is looking to enter the programming mix surrounding Super Bowl LVIII. Come February, Football fanatics from all over the world will descend onto the greater Las Vegas area. While a large portion of ticketholders are solely focused on the big game, others will be in search of additional festivities to sink their teeth into before kick off.

On January 12, the social media platform announced that “Just A Girl” singer Gwen Stefani will headline its official tailgate concert on game day (February 11). Although Usher is set to dazzle the crowd during the actual halftime show, Stefani is the perfect complement to the full course later in the evening.

In a press release, Stefani gushed about her impending show. “We all know how massive of an event Super Bowl is,” she said. “And I am so honored I get to be a part of it and perform at the Super Bowl TikTok Tailgate. Can’t wait to see you all in Vegas!”

Similar to the app’s inaugural TikTok In the Mix concert headlined by Cardi B, Stefani’s tailgate concert will be broadcasted on the platform for free. The concert can also be viewed on the CBS network during its Super Bowl LVIII pregame show. For those with tickets to the Super Bowl, they are invited to experience the performance live at Allegiant Stadium.

In addition to the concert, TikTok’s top creators across fashion, food, comedy and lifestyle communities will provide their game-day predictions, team facts, commentary, and more. Find more information here.

