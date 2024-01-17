Is No Doubt reuniting for Coachella 2024?

Yes!

No Doubt’s official social media accounts are rarely used, and when they are, it’s mostly for promoting archival material and things like that. That makes sense, considering the band hasn’t been active for years. At 6 p.m. ET yesterday, though, the group shared a minute-long video, which starts with Gwen Stefani reminiscing about the No Doubt days. This results in her hopping on a four-way video call with her old bandmates, and after a bit, they come to the conclusion that they should get back together for a concert. The video ends with a question mark displayed on screen.

Then, a bit over an hour later, Coachella revealed its 2024 lineup, and sure enough, No Doubt is on it.

Back in 2022, Stefani expressed that she’d be open to a No Doubt reunion, saying, “Anything can happen. I have no idea what’s going to happen with No Doubt. We haven’t really talked about doing anything, but it feels like everyone is, right?”

The band previously reunited for the 2012 album Push And Shove, and their last live performance together was in 2015. The timing is good for a reunion right now, as the band’s “Just A Girl” has become a hit on TikTok.