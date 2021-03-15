It’s been a few years since Haim were Grammy contenders. Following their 2013 debut album Days Are Gone, Haim were nominated for Best New Artist at the 2015 Grammys. Six years and two more albums later, Haim are once again Grammy-nominated, this time for two awards. To celebrate, Haim put on a stunning rendition of their Women In Music Pt. III track “The Steps” for the 2021 Grammys.

The sister trio are nominated for Album Of The Year for Women In Music Pt. III, as well as Best Rock Performance for “The Steps.” This year’s Best Rock Performance category has only women artists nominated, a fact that Haim told People has been a long time coming. “It’s about time that happened,” Danielle Haim said. “There’s always been women in rock, and it’s a bummer they’re not recognized in that category every year. It’s cool. All the women nominated are amazing; I can’t believe we’re in the same category as the other women.”

While Haim was not able to tour behind Women In Music Pt. III, they still managed to stay connected with fans. Along with appearing on several Zoom-recorded performances on late-night television, the band began offering weekly Zoom dance classes and shared a number of videos to their songs. More recently, Haim teamed up with Taylor Swift for a highly-anticipated remix of their song “Gasoline.” Swift wasn’t the only musician to take on one of their songs. The sister trio also tapped Toro Y Moi to share a chilled-out remix to their R&B-inspired track “3 AM.”

Watch Haim perform “The Steps” at the 2021 Grammys above and find the full list of this year’s Grammy winners and nominees here.

Women In Music Pt. III is out now via Columbia. Get it here.