How Long Is Foo Fighters’ ‘Everything Or Nothing At All Tour’ Concert?

The US leg of Foo Fighters’ upcoming Everything Or Nothing At All Tour doesn’t start until July, but for the next week or so, they’ll be on a mini-tour of sorts, playing festivals like Shaky Knees and Welcome To Rockville. That means fans have gotten an early look at what setlist they’ll be playing and about how long their upcoming shows will be.

Per data from setlist.fm, the band is expected to play a 24-song set peppered with songs from across their catalog (as well as a few covers). At Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, Texas, that took about two hours and 45 minutes. To see what songs they’ll be playing and when they’ll be coming to a venue near you.