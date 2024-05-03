How Long Is Foo Fighters’ ‘Everything Or Nothing At All Tour’ Concert?

The US leg of Foo Fighters’ upcoming Everything Or Nothing At All Tour doesn’t start until July, but for the next week or so, they’ll be on a mini-tour of sorts, playing festivals like Shaky Knees and Welcome To Rockville. That means fans have gotten an early look at what setlist they’ll be playing and about how long their upcoming shows will be.
Per data from setlist.fm, the band is expected to play a 24-song set peppered with songs from across their catalog (as well as a few covers). At Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, Texas, that took about two hours and 45 minutes. To see what songs they’ll be playing and when they’ll be coming to a venue near you.
Setlist:
1. “Bridge Burning”
2. “No Son Of Mine”
3. “Rescued”
4. “The Pretender”
5. “Times Like These”
6. “La Dee Da”
7. “Breakout”
8. “Medicine At Midnight”
9. “Walk”
10. guitar solo / “Sabotage” / keyboard solo / “Blitzkrieg Bop” / “The Outsider” / “Whip It” / “March Of The Pigs”
11. “My Hero”
12. “The Sky Is A Neighborhood”
13. “Learn To Fly”
14. “Arlandria”
15. “These Days”
16. “Shame Shame”
17. “All My Life”
18. “Nothing At All” (with “Blackbird” and “I’ll Stick Around” Snippets)
19. “The Glass”
20. “Monkey Wrench”
21. “Aurora
22. “Best Of You”
23. “The Teacher” (encore)
24. “Everlong ” (encore)
Tour Dates:
06/13/2024 — Manchester, England @ Emirates Old Trafford
06/15/2024 — Manchester, England @ Emirates Old Trafford
06/17/2024 — Glasgow, Scotland @ Hampden Park
06/20/2024 — London, England @ London Stadium
06/22/2024 — London, England @ London Stadium
06/25/2024 — Cardiff, Wales @ Principality Stadium
06/27/2024 — Birmingham, England @ Villa Park
07/17/2024 — Queens, NY @ Citi Field
07/19/2024 — Queens, NY @ Citi Field
07/21/2024 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
07/23/2024 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
07/25/2024 — Cincinnati, OH @ Great American Ballpark
07/28/2024 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field
08/03/2024 — Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High
08/07/2024 — San Diego, CA @ Petco Park
08/09/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ BMO Stadium
08/11/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ BMO Stadium
08/16/2024 — Portland, OR @ Providence Park Soccer Stadium
08/18/2024 — Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park