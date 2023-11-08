Welcome To Rockville will return for its 13th year at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida next May, and they’re promising its biggest iteration yet. For the 2024 festival, Welcome To Rockville is adding a fifth stage, and 50 artists and bands to the line-up. This will bring a total of 150 acts to Welcome To Rockville 2024.

On the bill for Welcome To Rockville 2024 are Foo Fighters, Mötley Crüe, Slipknot, Jelly Roll, Disturbed, Limp Bizkit, Queens of the Stone Age, Judas Priest, Greta Van Fleet, Evanescence, Falling In Reverse, A Day To Remember, Breaking Benjamin, Bad Omens, The Offspring, Mudvayne, Koe Wetzel, Stone Temple Pilots, Primus, Cypress Hill, Sum 41, and more.

“We couldn’t be more excited to come back to Florida,” said Nikki Sixx of Mötley Crüe in a statement. “Welcome To Rockville is one of the biggest festivals in the world, and it’s going to be a highlight for us in 2024.”

The festival’s producer Danny Wimmer Presents is expected to announce more performers early next year.

Fans can begin purchasing tickets here, and payment plans are available beginning at $24 down.

“2024 marks an exciting year for us as we have our biggest lineup ever with over 150 bands (50 more than in 2023),” said Chamie McCurry, Chief Marketing Officer at Danny Wimmer Presents in a statement. “We’ll be welcoming Mötley Crüe to the Rockville community for the first time, celebrating 25 years of Slipknot, 50 years of Judas Priest, the return of Foo Fighters, and so many more must-see moments!”

You can see the full line-up below.

