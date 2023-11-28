Next year’s music festival season is lining up to be yet another goodie. Today (November 28), the official roster for the 2024 Shaky Knees Festival was unveiled. Across the events billed dates of May 3 through 5 next year, Noah Kahan , Weezer , Queens Of The Stone Age, and Foo Fighters will serve as headliners.

How much are tickets for the 2024 Shaky Knees Festival?

Prices start at $310 and go upwards to $5,660. The 3-day general admission bundle will run you just above $310. Then, the 3-day general admission plus (GA+) starts at $515, followed by the 3-day VIP offerings (VIP at $800, platinum at $1,600, and ultimate at $5,660). Each 3-day pass has its own unique perks, so be sure to read through the ticket’s description for further details.

Single-day passes are up for sale as well. For single-day general admission passes, the price starts at $165, GA+ begins at $310, VIP for $490, and platinum is around $1,030 per ticket.

The 2024 Shaky Knees Festival will take place on May 3 to 5, 2024, at Central Park in Atlanta, Georgia. The presale begins on Thursday, November 30, at 10 a.m. ET. Based on remaining availability, a public sale will take place afterward. Find more information here.

