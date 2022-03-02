Musicians interact with their fans on different levels, and Charli XCX takes an especially hands-on approach. In fact, she regularly chats with a major Charli fan account on Twitter.

A new Rolling Stone UK feature notes the person who runs the Charli XCX Updates account, which has over 40,000 followers and keeps fans in the loop on everything that’s going on in the Charli universe, says Charli told them about the idea for her 2020 album How I’m Feeling Now before she made that information public. They also noted they and Charli have continued to keep in touch, saying, “The kind of advice she has for me has been both personal and professional. Every time I want to know her point of view on certain things, she has taken the time to respond to my messages.”

Charli also said of her fan base, “I really respect my fandom and I’m really grateful that I have them. I don’t think they’d be good Charli XCX fans unless they were a bit opinionated, so I’m happy that they have opinions and they’ve got some sort of spice and sass to them, I suppose.”

She also addressed the day she announced she was thinking about taking a break from social media, saying while “becoming tearful”:

“I’ve been feeling quite low throughout 2022, to be honest. I feel like my mental health has really taken a toll. I’ve never cared if you like my music or hate my music — don’t listen to it if you don’t like it — but I think at a time when I was already feeling quite low, that kind of rhetoric honestly just really hurt my feelings. There is this misconception that people in the public eye are able to take any sh*t that you throw at them and yes, we do have to learn how to handle negativity and criticism because it comes with the territory, but at the same time, everyone’s a f*cking human being. I guess on that day that I messaged that, I felt more human than ever.”

Read the full feature here. Rolling Stone UK also shared a behind-the-scenes video of the photo shoot, so check that out below.

