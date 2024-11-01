The Indiecast Pre-Election Special

Steven and Ian open today’s episode with a quick Sportscast about the World Series and the Yankees fan who almost ripped Mookie Betts’ arm off (0:00). Bad fans is actually an overarching theme of the show — the guys start with the upcoming election, and whether we’re headed for a wave of anti-PC entertainment if Trump wins (5:20). Then they address this week’s music-critic controversy involving a bad review of the new Halsey album, and the predictable freakout from chronically online fans (17:35).

After that, they check in on the Fantasy Albums Draft and talk about the latest from Mount Eerie as well as Phil Elverum’s career with The Microphones (25:45). Then they do a “Scene Report” segment on recent concerts by Knocked Loose and Drive-By Truckers (34:16).

In the mailbag, the guys are asked about “time and place” bands, i.e. acts that were set up to make one perfect album and nothing else (42:30). Finally, in Recommendation Corner, Ian talks about the emo band Ben Quad while Steven endorses Philly power band 2nd Grade (49:40).

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 213 here and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. You can submit questions for Steve and Ian at indiecastmailbag@gmail.com