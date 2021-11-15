A 9-Year-Old Boy Who Was Trampled At Astroworld Has Died

It was reported last week that Travis Scott and other co-defendants connected to the Astroworld tragedy were being sued by the family of a 9-year-old boy who was trampled at the festival. At the time, the lawsuit indicated that the boy, Ezra Blount, was “in an induced coma on life support and has severe liver, kidney, and brain damage.” Now, unfortunately, the worst possible outcome of this situation has been reached, as Blount has died, his family told Houston’s ABC13. Blount’s passing marks the tenth death connected with Astroworld.

Ezra’s family’s attorney, Ben Crump, said in a statement, “The Blount family is grieving the incomprehensible loss of their precious young son. This should not have been the outcome of taking their son to a concert, what should have been a joyful celebration. Ezra’s death is absolutely heartbreaking. We are committed to seeking answers and justice for the Blount family. But we stand in solidarity with the family, in grief, and in prayer.”

Bernon Blount, Ezra’s grandfather, previously told Rolling Stone, “We have a lot of anger right now because someone is responsible for the condition of our grandson. For him to have the injuries he has, I can’t help picturing in my mind what he had to go through to get those injuries. Someone should be held responsible. He went there with his father to have a good time, not to be trampled halfway to… I don’t want to even say the word.”