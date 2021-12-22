Congress Is Investigating Live Nation’s Role In The Astroworld Tragedy

Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino received an open letter this morning from Congress asking to talk and provide documents about the Astroworld tragedy. In the letter from the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, Representatives said that “We are deeply saddened by the deaths that occurred at Astroworld Festival and are committed to investigating what went wrong to inform possible reforms that could prevent future tragedies.”

It’s the next wrinkle in the aftermath of the devastating Astroworld crowd control incident on November 5th that led to 10 attendees losing their lives. Live Nation was the promoter of the event along with Travis Scott and they’ve already raised eyebrows this week for news that they reportedly tried to get part-time staff at the festival to sign liability waivers after the fact. Here are the questions that Congress is seeking to get answers from Rapino and LiveNation about the event:

1. Please provide a narrative detailing the roles and responsibilities for Astroworld

Festival, including, but not limited to, venue security, crowd control,mass

casualty incident planning, emergency communications, and medical care,

between Live Nation Entertainment, its subsidiaries, partners, and subcontractors; 2. Describe any pre-show security assessments, planning, and briefings conducted

by Live Nation Entertainment or its partners, subsidiaries, or subcontractors,

including any details regarding any safety concerns raised prior to the

performance; 3. Please provide details regarding Live Nation Entertainment’s actions in response

to same-day reports of fans breaking through security barriers; 4. What precise time was Live Nation Entertainment first made aware of casualties

on the evening of November 5, and what steps were taken in response to that

information; 5. What precise time was Live Nation Entertainment first made aware that law

enforcement had declared the event a “mass casualty event,” and what actions did

Live Nation Entertainment take between that report and the performance’s

termination at approximately 10:10 p.m.; 6. Please share your assessment of the cause of the stampede and whether it could

have been prevented; 7. Please address reports that Live Nation has withheld pay from Astroworld

employees until they have signed revised employment contracts that release Live

Nation from liability; and 8. What steps does Live Nation plan to take to prevent another injury or death at a

promoted or held event.

What happened at Astroworld was an inexcusable, colossal fail that someone has to be liable for. It looks as though Congress not only wants to address that liability, but they also want to outline steps so that something of this nature never happens again.

You can read Congress’ open letter in full here via TMZ.