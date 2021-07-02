James Blake Confirms That His Next Album Is Done

The most recent full-length album from James Blake is 2019’s Assume Form (although he released an EP, Before, in 2020). Now, Blake has indicated that his next release is complete.

He wrote on Instagram today, “Look mum, the albums’s done [check mark emoji].” He was also quick to nip inaccurate album cover rumors in the bud, noting of the post’s image, “This isn’t the artwork.”

That’s all the info we have on the album for now, although there are some previously released songs that could potentially appear on the release: Blake shared a couple of non album singles in 2020, “You’re Too Precious” and “Are You Even Real?,” that aren’t currently associated with a full-length project.

In recent months, there has been talk about two full-length Blake projects that have yet to be released. In November, Ty Dolla Sign said in an interview, “I was working with James Blake on some other stuff that we haven’t released yet. I shouldn’t even have said that… but yeah, it’s coming, guys.” Later that month, Blake noted that he made an ambient album that has Brian Eno’s approval, saying, “I’ve basically made an ambient album, but I just don’t really know when to put it out, so we’ll see. It’s at that point where you go, ‘Oh this is an album!’ […] I wanted to see what [Eno] thought and when his feedback was positive, that’s when I decided I would put it out one day.”

