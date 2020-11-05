Ty Dolla Sign Reveals He Has An Unreleased Project With James Blake

Ty Dolla Sign just released his anticipated record Featuring Ty Dolla Sign last week, but that doesn’t mean the singer is done sharing new music. Revealing that he has a new project coming soon, Ty said he worked on some unreleased music with James Blake.

Ty recently sat down for an interview with The Ebro Show on Apple Music to talk about his recent album and future plans. In speaking about some of his collaborations on his record, Ty let slip that he has a project with Blake coming soon, saying, “I was working with James Blake on some other stuff that we haven’t released yet. I shouldn’t even have said that… but yeah it’s coming guys.”

Before revealing his music with Blake, Ty turned to his fans to ask who they would personally like to see him work with: “I was thinking about asking my fans, after hearing this album and hearing what I did with this, who would y’all want to hear me produce? I didn’t ask the question yet, but now y’all here. Fill me in on who y’all wanna hear. I would be down for sure to go on someone’s album. I would love to do a whole album with YG for instance, or I would love to do a whole album with SZA and produce her whole stuff.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Ty talked about his time in between album cycles and said he’s had no shortage of projects to keep him busy. “It’s pure cap if you try to say that Ty ain’t been giving us heat because it’s like I named the album ‘Featuring Ty Dolla Sign,’ you can see all the features,” he said. “I’ve been doing music this whole time and it shows.”

Watch Ty’s full interview with Apple Music above.

Featuring Ty Dolla Sign is out now via Taylor Gang/Atlantic Records. Get it here.

