With his music, Jean Dawson seeks peace and equilibrium. At the age of 27, he’s accomplished quite a bit — including performing at Coachella and Lollapalooza, and garnering a large following with viral tracks through TikTok. Tonight (September 22), Dawson has shared “No SZNs” a collaboration with SZA which he’s been teasing since May.

On “No SZNs,” Dawson opens up detailing his complicated relationships with the individual seasons.

“I decided I don’t like fall / I decided summer doesn’t feel the same anymore / In winter, it makes me melt / Lose my shell / Mail myself overseas in the spring / And all my fears died in the summer,” sings Dawson on the song’s opening verse.

SZA then chimes in, singing of a special type of love that transcends all seasons. On the song’s chorus, the two show love to California, where they find peace in the stability and regularity of the climate.

“In the spring, I can’t hear a thing / All the birds and bees, nobody thinks / In the summertime, people off the brink / In California, we ain’t got no seasons / It’s all the same to me / ‘Cause in the heat, like to press repeat / Every day is every day,” they sing on the song’s chorus.

You can listen to “No SZNs” above.