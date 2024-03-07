Jean Dawson is a bright young experimenter, trying things in multiple genres as he works his way towards the top. Now, he’s diving into multiple languages, too, on Boohoo, a new three-song collection he just dropped.

A press release describes the project as “a collection of tracks that serve as an overture for his upcoming full length album out later this year, painting a striking picture of what is to come with tracks ‘New Age Crisis,’ ‘Taste Like Metal,’ and his first full track in Spanish, ‘Divino Desmadre.'”

“New Age Crisis” debuted earlier this week (and was named BBC Radio 1’s “Hottest Record Of The Week,” even), and it’s an epic, gospel-inspired tune that packs a major wallop into under three minutes.

Listen to the new songs above and find the Boohoo cover art and tracklist below. Dawson is also joining Lil Yachty on a run of European tour dates starting in April, so find those shows below as well.