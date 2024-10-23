Jessica Pratt has had a terrific 2024 with the release of Here In The Pitch, her latest album and her first since 2019. Her 2025 is set to get off to a great start, too, as Pratt just announced a run of tour dates for next year.

The Spring 2025 tour encompasses a handful of new dates in March and April, hitting Birmingham, Alabama; New Orleans; Houston; Austin; Dallas; and Bentonville, Arkansas. Tickets go on sale on October 25 at 10 a.m. local time, so find more information on Pratt’s website.

Check out Pratt’s upcoming tour dates, including previously announced shows, below.