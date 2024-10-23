Jessica Pratt has had a terrific 2024 with the release of Here In The Pitch, her latest album and her first since 2019. Her 2025 is set to get off to a great start, too, as Pratt just announced a run of tour dates for next year.
The Spring 2025 tour encompasses a handful of new dates in March and April, hitting Birmingham, Alabama; New Orleans; Houston; Austin; Dallas; and Bentonville, Arkansas. Tickets go on sale on October 25 at 10 a.m. local time, so find more information on Pratt’s website.
Check out Pratt’s upcoming tour dates, including previously announced shows, below.
Jessica Pratt’s 2024 And 2025 Tour Dates
11/01/2024 — Cologne, DE @ Week-End Fest
11/02/2024 — Groningen, NL @ Take Root Festival
11/03/2024 — Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vrendenburg
11/05/2024 — Hove, UK @ The Old Market
11/06/2024 — London, UK @ Pitchfork Music Festival
11/07/2024 — Manchester, UK @ Stoller Hall
11/09/2024 — Newcastle, UK @ The Glasshouse International Centre for Music
11/10/2024 — Glasgow, UK @ Mackintosh Queenʼs Cross Church
11/11/2024 — Leeds, UK @ Howard Assembly Room
11/12/2024 — Cardiff, UK @ The Gate
11/14/2024 — Lisbon, PT @ Vale Perdido
11/15/2024 — Madrid, ES @ Independence Club
11/16/2024 — Barcelona, ES @ Centre Artesà Tradicionàrius
11/18/2024 — Marseille, FR @ Théâtre de LʼOeuvre
11/19/2024 — Geneva, CH @ Alhambra
11/20/2024 — St Gallen, CH @ Palace
11/21/2024 — Munich, DE @ Blackbox
11/23/2024 — Vienna, AT @ Blue Bird Festival at Porgy & Bess
11/24/2024 — Prague, CZ @ Futurum Music Bar
11/25/2024 — Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater
11/27/2024 — The Hague, NL @ De Nieuwe Kerk
11/28/2024 — Eindhoven, NL @ Muziekgebouw Eindhoven
11/29/2024 — Ghent, BE @ Vooruit
03/28/2025 — Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival
03/29/2025 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn*
03/30/2025 — New Orleans, LA @ Tipitinaʼs*
04/01/2025 — Houston, TX @ Heights Theatre*
04/02/2025 — Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn*
04/04/2025 — Dallas, TX @ Texas Theatre*
04/06/2025 — Bentonville, AR @ Momentary RODE House*
* with special guest Merce Lemon