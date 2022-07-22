Marcus Mumford Announces A Full Slate Of 2022 Tour Dates

Marcus Mumford is going it alone for a bit. Earlier this month, the Mumford & Sons singer announced his debut solo album, Self-Titled, which is due out in September. The album features appearances from Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo, Brandi Carlile, and Monica Martin, and Mumford surprised fans by revealing after that the music video for “Cannibal” was actually directed by Stephen Spielberg. All of the elements for a high-profile release are in check, and now a 2022 tour of North America and the UK has been announced.

Following a one-off date in Rhode Island tomorrow (July 23rd), the tour gets into full swing on September 19th in Boulder, CO, three days after Self-Titled comes out. The North America dates wrap up on November 10th in Toronto and then Mumford will immediately head over to the UK.

UK tour dates are already on sale. Tickets for the North America dates go on-sale on Friday, July 29th at 10 a.m. local time here, with an artist pre-sale beginning on July 26th at the same link (use code “Electric”).

Check out the full list of Mumford’s 2022 tour dates below.

07/23 — Newport, RI @ Jane Pickens

09/19 — Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre *

09/20 — Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre *

09/24 — Las Vegas, NV @ iHeartRadio Music Festival

09/26 — Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre *

09/27 — Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium *

09/30 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern *

10/04 — Ventura, CA @ Majestic Ventura Theatre *

10/06 — El Cajon, CA @ The Magnolia *

10/07 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren *

10/09 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/10 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *

10/11 — Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre *

10/14 — New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater *

10/16 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/17 — Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom ^

10/18 — Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre ^

10/20 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater ^

10/21 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee ^

10/22 — Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre ^

10/24 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre ^

10/25 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit ^

10/26 — Louisville, KY @ Brown Theatre ^

10/28 — Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center ^

10/29 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern ^

10/30 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

11/01 — Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium ^

11/02 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem ^

11/03 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia ^

11/05 — Portland, ME @ State Theater ^

11/07 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre ^

11/08 — Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre – Boch Center ^

11/10 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall ^

11/14 — Sheffield, UK @ The Leadmill

11/15 — London, UK @ O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

11/16 — London, UK @ O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

11/18 — Norwich, UK @ The Nick Rayns LCR

11/19 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute

11/20 — Exeter, UK @ The Great Hall

11/22 — Bristol, UK @ The Marble Factory

11/23 — Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

11/24 — Liverpool, UK @ The Invisible Wind Factory

11/26 — Glasgow, UK @ SWG3

11/28 — Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre

* with Danielle Ponder

^ with The A’s

Self-Titled is out 9/16 via Capitol. Pre-order it here.