Las Vegas’ Life Is Beautiful Festival Has Been Canceled For 2020

It’s been a little over a month since Ultra and SXSW became the first major festivals of 2020 to cancel their events due to the coronavirus pandemic. Ever since, festivals like Boston Calling and Governors Ball have also been canceled. Meanwhile, events like Coachella and Lovers And Friends have been postponed for a later date, though the mayors of both LA and New York don’t believe large events will be able to return until next year. Now, Las Vegas’ fall festival Life Is Beautiful had the same vision and has decided to completely cancel its 2020 iteration.

Life Is Beautiful made the cancelation announcement Wednesday. The organizers cited the health and safety of attendees, employees, and performers alike as the reason for the decision. Life Is Beautiful organizer Justin Weniger said the festival’s message is more than important to maintain in times like these:

“It’s clear the health and economic hardships from the COVID-19 crisis will impact us all for some time to come. In light of this, we made the determination to re-examine the role Life is Beautiful plays in the community and how we can put our resources, creativity and time into doing what we always set out to do: inspire and bring together a community. From the beginning, Life is Beautiful has been a year-round, aspirational mantra that materializes into a festival that unites visitors from around the world. For this year, that festival won’t happen but there has never been a more important time to remind us all that life is indeed beautiful. That is what we are going to do, in ways large and small.”

Sharing a full statement on social media, the festival wrote: “Life is Beautiful because of you. Thank you for your continued love and support. We’ll dance in the streets again soon.”

Last year’s Life Is Beautiful iteration saw headlining performances from big names like Billie Eilish and Chance The Rapper. While the festival is forgoing its 2020 event in order to focus on new initiatives, Life Is Beautiful plans to make a full return in 2021.

