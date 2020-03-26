As the coronavirus pushes people across the globe to practice social distancing in order to stay healthy, nearly every festival scheduled for this summer has been postponed or canceled. Most recently, festivals like Governors Ball, Glastonbury, and Firefly have canceled their 2020 iterations entirely while Coachella, Bonnaroo, and Shaky Knees have been postponed. LA’s inaugural Lovers And Friends festival is next in line to reschedule its event for a later date.

The festival’s organizer Goldenvoice announced it would be postponing Lovers And Friends “indefinitely” just last week. But the festival announced Thursday that it has successfully chosen a date to reschedule. However, organizers have decided to condense the weekend-long festival to just one single day. Now taking place August 8, the festival still boasts a big-name lineup with artists like Ms. Lauryn Hill, Usher, TLC, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and many more.

The festival shared the announcement to social media Thursday: “Hello Friends! Thanks for your patience as we’ve been figuring out how to make the show go on. In light of recent circumstances, Lovers & Friends Festival has been rescheduled to Saturday, August 8 at The Grounds at Dignity Health Sports Park and is now only one day.”

See the festival’s announcement above, and find more of Uproxx’s coverage on the coronavirus here.