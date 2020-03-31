Boston Calling 2020 Has Officially Been Canceled Due To The Coronavirus Pandemic

Most concerts and festivals have either been canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but there are still some events left that haven’t concretely announced that their plans have changed. Today, that list got shorter: Boston Calling has officially canceled their 2020 festival.

Organizers wrote in a statement shared today, “After several weeks of consultation with local and state authorities, we have made the difficult decision to cancel Boston Calling 2020 due to the ongoing pandemic. We are heartbroken; however, the health and safety of our audience, artists, partners, vendors, first responders, and staff are of the utmost importance to us, and we felt that this was the only acceptable way forward.”

This year’s lineup was set to feature Foo Fighters, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Rage Against The Machine, The 1975, Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit, Run The Jewels, Phoebe Bridgers, and others.

Read Boston Calling’s full statement below.

“After several weeks of consultation with local and state authorities, we have made the difficult decision to cancel Boston Calling 2020 due to the ongoing pandemic. We are heartbroken; however, the health and safety of our audience, artists, partners, vendors, first responders, and staff are of the utmost importance to us, and we felt that this was the only acceptable way forward. To our audience, whom we value dearly, we are so sad that we will not be together with you in May. We know information regarding your tickets is extremely important to you. As such, we will be reaching out to all ticket holders in the coming weeks with a detailed outline of options available. This includes obtaining a full refund or rolling tickets to next year’s event – about which we hope to have exciting news to share soon. We thank you for your patience; please stay tuned and we will be in touch with more information in the near future. To our valued partners, vendors, restaurants, staff and artists, we wish you all the very best during these trying times, and we look forward to collaborating with you all again soon. With love,

Boston Calling.”

