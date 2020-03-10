Coachella Has Officially Been Postponed As A Coronavirus Precaution

The coronavirus is disrupting the world in a number of ways, and that includes the entertainment industry. Sports teams have shifted how they operate, movie releases are being pushed back, and music events are changing their plans as well. This week, it was reported that Goldenvoice may postpone Coachella, which was originally scheduled for the weekends of April 10 and 17, to the weekends of October 9 and 16.

Now, the news is confirmed, as Coachella has officially been delayed (and so has Stagecoach). A statement from Goldenvoice reads in part, “At the direction of the County of Riverside and local health authorities, we must sadly confirm the rescheduling of Coachella and Stagecoach due to COVID-19 concerns.”

This news comes just days after another major American fest, Miami’s Ultra Music Festival, was canceled for the same reason (technically, it was postponed until 2021). SXSW has also been axed for this year. Musicians have been canceling shows and tours as well. One of the most recent to do so it Pearl Jam, as they canceled the entire tour in support of their upcoming album, Gigaton. Other artists who have canceled shows recently include BTS, The National, Green Day, Khalid, Mabel, and Stormzy.

Read the full statement below.

“At the direction of the County of Riverside and local health authorities, we must sadly confirm the rescheduling of Coachella and Stagecoach due to COVID-19 concerns. While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously. We urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials. Coachella will now take place on October 9, 10 and 11, and October 16, 17 and 18, 2020. Stagecoach will take place on October 23, 24 and 25, 2020. All purchases for the April dates will be honored for the rescheduled October dates. Purchasers will be notified by Friday, March 13 on how to obtain a refund if they are unable to attend. Thank you for your continued support and we look forward to seeing you in the desert this fall.”

