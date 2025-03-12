Lucy Dacus has already shared a few tracks from her upcoming album Forever Is A Feeling: “Ankles,” “Limerence,” and “Best Guess.” On Wednesday (March 12), she previewed one more. In the fuzzed-out “Talk,” Dacus asks, “Why can’t we talk anymore? / We used to talk for hours / Do I make you nervous? Or bored? / Or did I drink you ’til the last drop?”

When asked by Dazed whether she was anxious to release a solo album following the Grammy-nominated success of Boygenius, Dacus replied, “So anxious. You’re hitting it on the head right now. So anxious for so many reasons. Going from doing everything with Julien [Baker] and Phoebe [Bridgers] to being by myself, I’ve been worried that it’s gonna feel lonely.”

She continued, “But in general, the perception that if I don’t win three Grammys, or if I don’t sell out Madison Square Garden, that somehow everything I do is lesser. But I have goals for this that are so different. The main goal was to make it and be proud of it, which I’ve already done. Now, I just want to share it in a way that gets it across. But this is also the first time I think people’s expectations of me have been higher than my own. So, yeah, it’s all the usual anxieties plus a whole new category. You think it would get easier, but I don’t feel that.”

You can listen to “Talk” above.

Forever Is A Feeling is out 3/28 via Geffen Records. Find more information here.