It’s been nearly half a year since Lucy Dacus released her reflective third studio album, Home Video. So far, the singer has brought her music to The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, NPR’s Tiny Desk concert series, and several festivals across the US. Now gracing her fans with yet another late-night TV performance, Dacus takes The Tonight Show stage for a soaring performance of her fan-favorite track “VBS.”

For her set, Dacus turned the Fallon stage into a cathedral with faux-stained glass windows and church pews. The stage design mirrors the theme of “VBS,” which chronicles the singer’s experience attending vacation bible school when she was young. Dacus’ rendition of the track itself showcases her playful humor and moving vocals.

Ahead of Dacus’ showstopping performance on late-night TV, the singer recently decided to use her North American tour to give back. Ahead of her Texas shows in September, Dacus announced that all the proceeds earned from her performances would be donated to abortion funds following the state’s ban on abortion after only six weeks. “all the money I make at our upcoming shows in Texas will be going towards abortion funds [just so you know], if you’re not cool with that don’t come.” She wrote, following up with: “if you are cool with that (and are vaccinated) Austin and Dallas are sold out, but Houston and San Antonio are not, come thru and bring extra $ cause I’m gonna figure out a donation situation.”

Watch Dacus perform “VBS” on The Tonight Show above.

Home Video is out now via Matador. Get it here.