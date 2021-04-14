Following the breakout success of her 2018 sophomore album Historian, along with her subsequent Boygenius project with Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker, fans have been waiting for a new album from Lucy Dacus. Thankfully, Dacus announced her third studio album Home Video this week, and she celebrated with a performance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Backed by a full band for the performance, Dacus brought her reflective ballad “Hot & Heavy” to a grand, empty theater. In a statement alongside the single, Dacus said that it was inspired by the realization that she’s grown into a different person:

“I thought I was writing ‘Hot & Heavy’ about an old friend, but I realized along the way that it was just about me outgrowing past versions of myself. So much of life is submitting to change and saying goodbye even if you don’t want to. Now whenever I go to places that used to be significant to me, it feels like trespassing the past. I know that the teen version of me wouldn’t approve of me now, and that’s embarrassing and a little bit heartbreaking, even if I know intellectually that I like my life and who I am.”

Watch Dacus perform “Hot & Heavy” on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert above.

Home Video is out 6/25 via Matador. Pre-order it here.